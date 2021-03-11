UrduPoint.com
Blinken Says Will Raise Issue Of Uyghurs In Meeting With Chinese Officials Next Week

Umer Jamshaid 12 seconds ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 04:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a congressional hearing that he will raise concerns over the treatment of Uyghurs in China's Xinjiang province during a meeting with Chinese officials in Alaska next week.

"We will certainly be raising them again in Alaska," Blinken said on Wednesday when asked if he and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will raise the issue concerning Uyghurs during a meeting with Chinese counterparts on March 18.

Next week, Blinken and Sullivan will travel to Alaska to meet with China's Central Commission Office for Foreign Affairs Director Yang Jiechi and State Councilor Wang Yi.

State Department spokesperson Ned price said earlier that the US officials will discuss a range of issues, but did not provide details.

The meeting will take place after Blinken visits Japan and South Korea early next week.

More Stories From World

