WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a press briefing on Friday that he will head to Qatar on Sunday.

"In a couple of days on Sunday, I'll be heading to Doha where I'll meet with Qatari leaders to express our deep gratitude for all what they are doing to support the evacuation effort," Blinken said.