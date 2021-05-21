UrduPoint.com
Blinken Says Will Visit Middle East In Upcoming Days, Meet Leadership Of Israel, Palestine

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 06:30 AM

Blinken Says Will Visit Middle East in Upcoming Days, Meet Leadership of Israel, Palestine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that he would visit the middle East in the upcoming days and meet the leadership of Israel and Palestine.

"I spoke with @IsraelMFA @Gabi_Ashkenazi today and welcomed his confirmation that the parties had agreed to a ceasefire, mediated by Egypt.

I will be traveling to the region in the coming days and look forward to meeting the Foreign Minister and other Israeli, Palestinian, and regional leaders," Blinken wrote on his Twitter page.

On Thursday, the Israeli security cabinet unanimously adopted Egypt's initiative for a bilateral unconditional ceasefire, which took effect at 23:00 GMT on Thursday. Hamas has also agreed to abide by the truce.

