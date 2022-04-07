WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during an interview with the State Department's Russian-language Telegram channel that his ability to communicate with the Russian public has effectively been eliminated, but if he could communicate he would ask Russians about the impact of the ongoing special operation in Ukraine on their lives.

"Well, I wish I could effectively deliver a message to the Russian public. The fact of the matter is I can't speak on Russian television. Most social media is blocked, or I would be blocked from speaking to it," Blinken said on Wednesday. "But if I was able to speak to the Russian people and thought they could hear me, I guess the question I would ask is: How is this war, how is this aggression being committed by Russia on Ukraine - how is it doing anything to make a difference in your lives?"

Most social networks in Russia continue to be operational, with the exception of the Meta-owned Facebook and Instagram, who were banned by the Russian government for extremist activity due to the decision to allow calls of violence against the Russian forces and leadership.

Blinken said the United States sought a more stable, predictable relationship with Russia prior to the beginning of the special operation in Ukraine. The world should be working on issues such as COVID-19 pandemic recovery and climate change instead of focusing on the situation in Ukraine, he added.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help to defend them from attacks by Ukrainian troops. Russia and Ukraine have conducted opening rounds of peace talks in Turkey that include discussions of guarantees the neutral status of Ukraine in the future.

Russia has repeatedly said that that it is focused on eliminating Ukraine's military infrastructure and civilians are not in danger.