Blinken Says World Will Not Recognize Results of Referenda in LPR, DPR

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the world would never recognize the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR, LPR), as well as the Russian-controlled parts of Ukraine as part of Russia, and Ukraine has the right to return them.

"It (territories) will never be recognized as such (Russian) and the Ukrainians have every right to take it back," he said in an interview with CBS news.

People in the DPR and LPR. as well as in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions are voting in referenda that will determine their future within Russia. The polling began on Friday and will last through Tuesday. The US, together with its allies, refuses to recognize the legitimacy of referenda and threatens Russia with sanctions if these territories become part of Russia.