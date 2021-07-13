WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a press briefing on Monday that it would a "grievous mistake" on the part of Havana to say that Washington is involved in the ongoing protests.

"I think it would be a grievous mistake for the Cuban regime to interpret what is happening in dozens of towns and cities across the island as a result or product of anything the United States has done," Blinken said.

"It would be a grievous mistake because it would show that they simply are not hearing the voices and will of the Cuban people."