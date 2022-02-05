UrduPoint.com

Blinken Says Would Be Productive For Russia To Engage With OSCE To Bolster Europe Security

Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Blinken Says Would Be Productive for Russia to Engage With OSCE to Bolster Europe Security

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday it would be productive for Russia to engage with the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) as a means to strengthen security in the region.

"So we have a lot to talk about today and, again, in the context of Poland's OSCE chairmanship. That's a vital forum for Europe's security and for continuing to look at ways to strengthen that security," Blinken said prior to a meeting with his Polish counterpart, Zbigniew Rau. "If Russia engages in that arena, that can also, I think, be productive for everyone, but it has to decide whether to do that or not.

"

Last month, Russia engaged in security talks with the United States, NATO, and the OSCE to address national security concerns over the Ukraine crisis. Moscow continues to engage in high-level security talks with the United States and other European countries in an attempt to resolve differences over security concerns in Eastern Europe, especially with respect to Ukraine.

Russia wants guarantees the NATO alliance will not continue to expand eastward to include Ukraine and Georgia. However, NATO countries have said the alliance's open door policy will remain.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Alliance Poland Georgia United States

Recent Stories

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator ..

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator of the Year

6 hours ago
 PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will ..

7 hours ago
 Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say Abo ..

Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say About vivo’s V23e? Let’s Hear ..

8 hours ago
 Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian ..

Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian Zahid Hussain

9 hours ago
 Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a ..

Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a row

9 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>