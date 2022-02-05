Blinken Says Would Be Productive for Russia to Engage With OSCE to Bolster Europe Security

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday it would be productive for Russia to engage with the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) as a means to strengthen security in the region.

"So we have a lot to talk about today and, again, in the context of Poland's OSCE chairmanship. That's a vital forum for Europe's security and for continuing to look at ways to strengthen that security," Blinken said prior to a meeting with his Polish counterpart, Zbigniew Rau. "If Russia engages in that arena, that can also, I think, be productive for everyone, but it has to decide whether to do that or not.

"

Last month, Russia engaged in security talks with the United States, NATO, and the OSCE to address national security concerns over the Ukraine crisis. Moscow continues to engage in high-level security talks with the United States and other European countries in an attempt to resolve differences over security concerns in Eastern Europe, especially with respect to Ukraine.

Russia wants guarantees the NATO alliance will not continue to expand eastward to include Ukraine and Georgia. However, NATO countries have said the alliance's open door policy will remain.