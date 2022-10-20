Blinken Says Xi Will Seek to Reunite China, Taiwan by Any Means Necessary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) Chinese President Xi Jinping is likely to try to reunite China and Taiwan by any means possible, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

"Potentially by any means. Through coercion and pressure and potentially, if necessary, by force," Blinken told ABC news' George Stephanopoulos when asked whether he thinks Xi will speed up the reunification process "by any means necessary."

Speaking at the opening of the 20th Congress of the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) on Sunday, Xi said China will sincerely seek peaceful reunification with Taiwan, but cannot exclude the use of force. He stressed that Beijing's measures will in no case be directed against the majority of Taiwanese compatriots.

The situation around Taiwan escalated after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in early August.

Beijing condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island. Despite such response, several countries, including France, the United States and Japan, have sent their delegations to the island since then, contributing to the growing tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.