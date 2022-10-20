UrduPoint.com

Blinken Says Xi Will Seek To Reunite China, Taiwan By Any Means Necessary

Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Blinken Says Xi Will Seek to Reunite China, Taiwan by Any Means Necessary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) Chinese President Xi Jinping is likely to try to reunite China and Taiwan by any means possible, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

"Potentially by any means. Through coercion and pressure and potentially, if necessary, by force," Blinken told ABC news' George Stephanopoulos when asked whether he thinks Xi will speed up the reunification process "by any means necessary."

Speaking at the opening of the 20th Congress of the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) on Sunday, Xi said China will sincerely seek peaceful reunification with Taiwan, but cannot exclude the use of force. He stressed that Beijing's measures will in no case be directed against the majority of Taiwanese compatriots.

The situation around Taiwan escalated after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in early August.

Beijing condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island. Despite such response, several countries, including France, the United States and Japan, have sent their delegations to the island since then, contributing to the growing tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.

Related Topics

China France Beijing Nancy George Taipei Independence Japan United States Turkish Lira August Congress Sunday Competition Commission Of Pakistan From Government Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

COAS, Belgian Ambassador discuss matters of mutual ..

COAS, Belgian Ambassador discuss matters of mutual interest

27 minutes ago
 Rupee continues downward trajectory against dollar

Rupee continues downward trajectory against dollar

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan approaches SC against audio leaks

Imran Khan approaches SC against audio leaks

2 hours ago
 599 graduate at the 28th Convocation of NUST Colle ..

599 graduate at the 28th Convocation of NUST College of Electrical & Mechanical ..

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: UAE beat Namibia by 7 runs

T20 World Cup 2022: UAE beat Namibia by 7 runs

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives U.S. Consul General ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives U.S. Consul General in Jeddah, the Official U.S. ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.