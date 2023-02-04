Blinken scraps rare China trip over alleged spy balloon

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday scrapped a rare Beijing trip aimed at easing escalating tensions between the two global powers, after the Pentagon said that China flew a spy balloon over the United States

Moments before the decision, China issued a rare statement of regret and blamed winds for blowing over what it called a civilian airship.

But President Joe Biden's administration described it as a maneuverable "surveillance balloon" that was on Friday floating over the central United States.

With the rival Republican Party already on the offensive, Blinken postponed his two-day visit that would have started Sunday.

In a telephone call with senior Chinese leader Wang Yi, Blinken noted Beijing's regret "but conveyed that this is an irresponsible act and a clear violation of US sovereignty and international law that undermined the purpose of the trip," a State Department statement said.

Blinken "underscored that the United States is committed to diplomatic engagement and maintaining open lines of communication and that he would be prepared to visit Beijing as soon as conditions allow." The Pentagon said Friday the balloon was heading eastwards over the central United States, adding it was not being shot down for safety reasons.

After initial hesitation, Beijing admitted ownership of the "airship" and said it veered off course due to wind.

"The airship is from China. It is a civilian airship used for research, mainly meteorological, purposes," said the statement attributed to a foreign ministry spokesperson.