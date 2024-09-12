Open Menu

Blinken Seeks Common Cause In Poland After Ukraine Jitters

Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Blinken seeks common cause in Poland after Ukraine jitters

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday spoke to key ally Poland on ways to support Ukraine as Russian attacks and upcoming US elections raise new jitters.

The top US diplomat opened talks with Poland's leadership in Warsaw after an overnight train ride from Ukraine, where he paid a rare joint solidarity trip with Britain's new foreign secretary, David Lammy.

Blinken promised a quick review of Ukraine's request for permission to fire Western weapons deeper into Moscow, whose alleged acquisition of new short-range Iranian missiles is expected to free up its arsenal for more strikes.

He will also likely discuss an appeal Wednesday by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga for neighbouring countries to help shoot down missiles over its western region.

President Joe Biden -- who has been hesitant to take actions that risk triggering direct conflict between nuclear-armed Russia and the United States -- will review the Ukrainian requests Friday in a White House meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Russia has cast Western help for Ukraine as further justification for its 2022 invasion of the former Soviet republic, which had been tilting toward the West.

"We haven't a doubt that the decision to lift restrictions on long-range weapons to attack the Russian Federation's territory was taken long ago," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Thursday.

Related Topics

Attack Fire Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia White House David Warsaw Poland United States From Top Arsenal

Recent Stories

Royal Saudi Naval Forces Delegation Visits Pakista ..

Royal Saudi Naval Forces Delegation Visits Pakistan Navy Led Ctf-150 at Bahrain

60 minutes ago
 Economic projects in participation of Afghanistan ..

Economic projects in participation of Afghanistan move forward to practical impl ..

1 hour ago
 Impact of AI in Education on Teaching and Student ..

Impact of AI in Education on Teaching and Student Success

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of op ..

Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition

23 hours ago
Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economi ..

Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms

23 hours ago
 Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the ..

Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!

23 hours ago
 Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

1 day ago
 Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pa ..

Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan

1 day ago
 Govt limits pension duration for eligible families ..

Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years

1 day ago
 Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed t ..

Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today

1 day ago

More Stories From World