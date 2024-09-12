Blinken seeks common cause in Poland after Ukraine jitters

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday spoke to key ally Poland on ways to support Ukraine as Russian attacks and upcoming US elections raise new jitters.

The top US diplomat opened talks with Poland's leadership in Warsaw after an overnight train ride from Ukraine, where he paid a rare joint solidarity trip with Britain's new foreign secretary, David Lammy.

Blinken promised a quick review of Ukraine's request for permission to fire Western weapons deeper into Moscow, whose alleged acquisition of new short-range Iranian missiles is expected to free up its arsenal for more strikes.

He will also likely discuss an appeal Wednesday by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga for neighbouring countries to help shoot down missiles over its western region.

President Joe Biden -- who has been hesitant to take actions that risk triggering direct conflict between nuclear-armed Russia and the United States -- will review the Ukrainian requests Friday in a White House meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Russia has cast Western help for Ukraine as further justification for its 2022 invasion of the former Soviet republic, which had been tilting toward the West.

"We haven't a doubt that the decision to lift restrictions on long-range weapons to attack the Russian Federation's territory was taken long ago," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Thursday.