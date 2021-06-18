Blinken Sends US Congratulations to Guterres on Reappointment as UN Chief

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated Antonio Guterres on his reappointment to a second term as secretary-general of the United Nations on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated Antonio Guterres on his reappointment to a second term as secretary-general of the United Nations on Friday.

"On behalf of the United States, I am pleased to congratulate United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on his re-appointment today by the General Assembly to serve a second term," Blinken said in a statement. "Secretary-General Guterres has proven a capable leader in a demanding role."

Blinken said the United Nations remained "an indispensable anchor" of the multilateral system and said it continued to provide a vital framework through which member states work together to meet such unprecedented challenges as the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, human rights, development, migration, and humanitarian crises.

"The United States looks forward to continuing our strong and constructive relationship with Secretary-General Guterres as we advance the urgent task of bringing about a more peaceful world and prosperous future," Blinken said.

Global issues required a collaborative, effective and results-oriented leader in the United Nations Secretariat, and Guterres fulfilled that requirement, the statement concluded.