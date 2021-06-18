UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blinken Sends US Congratulations To Guterres On Reappointment As UN Chief

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 09:04 PM

Blinken Sends US Congratulations to Guterres on Reappointment as UN Chief

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated Antonio Guterres on his reappointment to a second term as secretary-general of the United Nations on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated Antonio Guterres on his reappointment to a second term as secretary-general of the United Nations on Friday.

"On behalf of the United States, I am pleased to congratulate United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on his re-appointment today by the General Assembly to serve a second term," Blinken said in a statement. "Secretary-General Guterres has proven a capable leader in a demanding role."

Blinken said the United Nations remained "an indispensable anchor" of the multilateral system and said it continued to provide a vital framework through which member states work together to meet such unprecedented challenges as the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, human rights, development, migration, and humanitarian crises.

"The United States looks forward to continuing our strong and constructive relationship with Secretary-General Guterres as we advance the urgent task of bringing about a more peaceful world and prosperous future," Blinken said.

Global issues required a collaborative, effective and results-oriented leader in the United Nations Secretariat, and Guterres fulfilled that requirement, the statement concluded.

Related Topics

Assembly World United Nations United States

Recent Stories

Covid trajectory in Africa 'very, very concerning' ..

25 seconds ago

SU announces entry test schedule for admission in ..

26 seconds ago

Five persons injured in an explosion of transform ..

27 seconds ago

UK Foreign Minister Congratulates Guterres on His ..

29 seconds ago

Punjab Healthcare Commission seals 7 labs collecti ..

25 minutes ago

FO Spokesperson condemns Afghan NSA's baseless ins ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.