Blinken, Serbian President Vucic Discuss US Support for Dialogue With Kosovo - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic about the United States' support for the Kosovo-Serbia Dialogue and a continued engagement on regional stability, State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"Secretary Blinken underscored US support for the EU-facilitated Kosovo-Serbia Dialogue and urged continued constructive engagement to secure peace and stability across the region," Price said in a statement on Tuesday.

Blinken also thanked Vucic for Serbia's support of Ukraine and discussed efforts to ensure Serbian energy security, the statement added.

Moreover, Blinken congratulated the Serbian government on opening a new embassy in Washington, according to the statement.