Blinken Set For Israel Visit As Regional War Fears Mount

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will head Thursday to the middle East as fears mount that Israel's war in Gaza will spread across the region.

A US official speaking on condition of anonymity confirmed the trip -- Blinken's fourth to the region since the start of Israel's war in the Gaza Strip -- but declined to offer any details on the itinerary apart from a stop in Israel.

