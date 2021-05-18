UrduPoint.com
Blinken Slams Russia's 'Unlawful Maritime Claims', Says US Will Have To Respond

Tue 18th May 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) The United States has seen Russia advance unlawful maritime claims, its regulation of foreign vessels transit of the Northern Sea Route runs counter to the international law, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday, warning that a response will follow.

"At the same time, we've seen Russia advance unlawful maritime claims, particularly its regulation of foreign vessels transiting the Northern Sea Route, which are inconsistent with international law, and that is something we have and will respond to," Blinken said at a press conference, held after talks with the foreign minister of Iceland.

If Russia "chooses to take reckless or aggressive actions" targeting the interests of the US or its allies, Washington will respond, Blinken went on to say.

At the same time, the secretary of state noted that the two countries maintain cooperation on a number of important areas: education, oil spill response, search and rescue, pollution.

