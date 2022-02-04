Blinken, Slovak Defense Chief Sign Security Cooperation Agreement in Washington Ceremony

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad delivered remarks on the two countries' history of partnership before signing a new defense cooperation agreement during a ceremony in Washington.

"This agreement makes it easier for our militaries to coordinate on common defensive efforts, like conducting joint training, exercises.

It will create more regular consultation between our countries on threats to our people, to international peace and security," Blinken said during the signing ceremony on Thursday.

Blinken in brief remarks said the agreement will not create permanent US military bases in Slovakia or authorize the permanent presence of US forces in the country. The Slovak government will also have to approve the agreement before final implementation, he added.