Blinken, South Korean Foreign Minister Committed To Denuclearization - State Department

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 05:10 AM

Blinken, South Korean Foreign Minister Committed to Denuclearization - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong have met on the sidelines of the G7 summit, reaffirming their commitment to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, the US State Department informs.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong in Cornwall today. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Chung reaffirmed that the U.S.-ROK Alliance is the linchpin of peace, security, and prosperity in Northeast Asia, the Indo-Pacific region, and beyond," US State Department Spokesperson Ned price said in a Saturday statement.

Blinken and Chung Eui-yong stressed the importance of multilateral cooperation on issues relating to regional stability, particularly Myanmar.

"The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also reaffirmed commitment to close cooperation between and among the United States, the Republic of Korea, and Japan on a broad range of issues, including working towards the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," Price said.

The three-day G7 summit began in the southwestern English county of Cornwall on Friday. According to the White House, G7 leaders have agreed to launch a new global infrastructure initiative to aid the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and counter China's ambitions.

More Stories From World

