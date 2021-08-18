Blinken Speaks with Canadian Counterpart About Afghanistan Evacuation - State Dept.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau about the countries' efforts to evacuate people out of Afghanistan, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau last night about the situation in Afghanistan, including our efforts to bring American and Canadian citizens to safety and to assist vulnerable Afghans," Price said.

Blinken also expressed his "profound appreciation" to the Canadian government for helping to resettle 20,000 Afghans, as well as for their ongoing coordination with other international efforts to address the situation in Afghanistan.

A joint statement issued by 20 independent countries and the European Union, including the US and Canada, on Wednesday expressed deep concern for the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan. It called on the Taliban to guarantee their protection across the country.