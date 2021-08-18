UrduPoint.com

Blinken Speaks With Canadian Counterpart About Afghanistan Evacuation - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 08:29 PM

Blinken Speaks with Canadian Counterpart About Afghanistan Evacuation - State Dept.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau about the countries' efforts to evacuate people out of Afghanistan, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau about the countries' efforts to evacuate people out of Afghanistan, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau last night about the situation in Afghanistan, including our efforts to bring American and Canadian citizens to safety and to assist vulnerable Afghans," Price said.

Blinken also expressed his "profound appreciation" to the Canadian government for helping to resettle 20,000 Afghans, as well as for their ongoing coordination with other international efforts to address the situation in Afghanistan.

A joint statement issued by 20 independent countries and the European Union, including the US and Canada, on Wednesday expressed deep concern for the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan. It called on the Taliban to guarantee their protection across the country.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Canada European Union Price Women Government

Recent Stories

9th Muharram processions concluded peacefully in Q ..

9th Muharram processions concluded peacefully in Quetta

1 minute ago
 Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

1 minute ago
 German Energy Giants Partner Up for Pilot Hydrogen ..

German Energy Giants Partner Up for Pilot Hydrogen Project

1 minute ago
 First Dutch Group Airlifted From Kabul - Acting Fo ..

First Dutch Group Airlifted From Kabul - Acting Foreign Minister

4 minutes ago
 CM's message on Youm-e-Ashura

CM's message on Youm-e-Ashura

4 minutes ago
 Joe Root rises to 2nd spot in ICC Test Rankings, g ..

Joe Root rises to 2nd spot in ICC Test Rankings, gains for Babar, other Pak play ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.