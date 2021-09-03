UrduPoint.com

Blinken Speaks With Italian, Spanish, German Foreign Ministers - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held telephone conversations with the foreign ministers of Germany, Spain and Italy and thanked them for their support in the evacuation of US and allied forces from Afghanistan, Department of State Spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio... [and] extended the United States' deep appreciation for Italy's support for evacuation and relocation operations from Afghanistan," Price said in a readout.

They also discussed plans for diplomatic, security, and humanitarian engagement in Afghanistan, he added. Blinken then held similar telephone talks with Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares and with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, the readout continued.

Blinken thanked Maas for Germany's support in facilitating the transit of thousands of people out of Afghanistan through US military installations in Germany and the two men then discussed ways to promote the safety and security of Afghan and international citizens after the NATO withdrawal, Price said.

