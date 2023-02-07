Blinken Speaks With Turkish Counterpart Following Deadly Earthquake - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu following a deadly earthquake in Turkey that left thousands of people dead or injured, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"Secretary Blinken did think it was important, of course, to speak to Foreign Minister Cavusoglu as soon as he could today.

They just got off the phone a few minutes ago," Price said during a press briefing. "The Secretary offered his profound condolences on the loss of life, the destruction throughout large swathes of Turkey."

The death toll from the earthquake, which struck Turkey early on Monday, killed at least 1,762 people and injured more than 12,000 in Turkey. In neighboring Syria, at least 593 people were killed by the earthquake and 1,411 injured. The casualty counts continue to rise amid response efforts.