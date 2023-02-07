UrduPoint.com

Blinken Speaks With Turkish Counterpart Following Deadly Earthquake - State Dept.

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2023 | 12:40 AM

Blinken Speaks With Turkish Counterpart Following Deadly Earthquake - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu following a deadly earthquake in Turkey that left thousands of people dead or injured, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"Secretary Blinken did think it was important, of course, to speak to Foreign Minister Cavusoglu as soon as he could today.

They just got off the phone a few minutes ago," Price said during a press briefing. "The Secretary offered his profound condolences on the loss of life, the destruction throughout large swathes of Turkey."

The death toll from the earthquake, which struck Turkey early on Monday, killed at least 1,762 people and injured more than 12,000 in Turkey. In neighboring Syria, at least 593 people were killed by the earthquake and 1,411 injured. The casualty counts continue to rise amid response efforts.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Earthquake Syria Turkey Price From

Recent Stories

Emirates Airline Festival of Literature emerges as ..

Emirates Airline Festival of Literature emerges as one of the world’s top lite ..

41 minutes ago
 Human fraternity is the best way for international ..

Human fraternity is the best way for international understanding and cooperation ..

41 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 17th Sharjah Nabati Poet ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 17th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival

41 minutes ago
 Construction of Akkuyu NPP Resumes After Earthquak ..

Construction of Akkuyu NPP Resumes After Earthquake in Turkey - Russia's Rosatom

49 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court (LHC) declares FPA, other tariff ..

Lahore High Court (LHC) declares FPA, other tariff in electricity bills illegal

49 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak, Mugheer Al Khaili review the h ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak, Mugheer Al Khaili review the history of places of worship in ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.