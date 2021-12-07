WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a phone call on Monday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ahead of the virtual meeting between presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, State Department spokesman Ned price said.

"The Secretary, as I was walking out here, was on the phone with President Zelenskyy ... in the run-up to the conversation between the two Presidents tomorrow," Price said during a press briefing.