Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke Monday with the Venezuelan opposition figure whom Washington says defeated Nicolas Maduro in a widely disputed July presidential election.

Blinken conferred with the exiled candidate, Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, and with Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado in a show of support, the State Department said.

The call comes less than two weeks before the next Venezuelan presidential term begins on January 10.

Demonstrations broke out across the country after Maduro was proclaimed the winner of the July 28 election, despite results published by the opposition appearing to show their candidate won by a landslide.

Only a handful of countries, including Venezuelan ally Russia, have recognized Maduro as the winner.

The United States, while consistently saying that Gonzalez Urrutia had won more votes than Maduro, began referring to him as "president-elect" only in late November.

"Blinken spoke today with President-elect Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia and Maria Corina Machado, leaders of Venezuela's democratic opposition," the State Department said Monday.

He "reaffirmed the United States' commitment to supporting the will of the Venezuelan people as expressed at the ballot box, the peaceful restoration of democracy in Venezuela, and the release of all unjustly detained political prisoners," it added.

The Venezuelan government slammed the US government for its position.

"His words are not surprising, coming from an official of an outgoing and deeply failed government," said Foreign Minister Yvan Gil in a statement, referring to the outgoing administration of US President Joe Biden.

"His desperation leads him to support the worst opposition that Venezuela has known in the last 25 years, a disconnected, terrorist opposition, without leadership."