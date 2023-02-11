Blinken Spoke to Nicaraguan Counterpart About Prisoner Release, Dialogue - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada about Managua releasing 222 political prisoners and the importance of constructive dialogue, the State Department said in a readout of the conversation.

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's government freed over 200 political prisoners, who were flown to Washington on Thursday, where the United States provided them with medical and legal support.

"Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Moncada discussed the Nicaraguan Government's release of 222 political prisoners yesterday, and the importance of constructive dialogue between the United States and Nicaragua to build a better future for the Nicaraguan people," the release said on Friday.

On Thursday, State Department spokesman Ned price said the US decided to receive the group, which includes students, journalists, and political activists, "on humanitarian grounds." All individuals entering the United States were screened and vetted as is standard for those receiving humanitarian parole, he added. Blinken said one US citizen was among those freed.

Price said the matter "opens the door" to discussion of other issues of mutual concern and Washington remains committed to dialogue with the Nicaraguan government.