UrduPoint.com

Blinken Spoke To Nicaraguan Counterpart About Prisoner Release, Dialogue - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2023 | 07:20 AM

Blinken Spoke to Nicaraguan Counterpart About Prisoner Release, Dialogue - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada about Managua releasing 222 political prisoners and the importance of constructive dialogue, the State Department said in a readout of the conversation.

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's government freed over 200 political prisoners, who were flown to Washington on Thursday, where the United States provided them with medical and legal support.

"Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Moncada discussed the Nicaraguan Government's release of 222 political prisoners yesterday, and the importance of constructive dialogue between the United States and Nicaragua to build a better future for the Nicaraguan people," the release said on Friday.

On Thursday, State Department spokesman Ned price said the US decided to receive the group, which includes students, journalists, and political activists, "on humanitarian grounds." All individuals entering the United States were screened and vetted as is standard for those receiving humanitarian parole, he added. Blinken said one US citizen was among those freed.

Price said the matter "opens the door" to discussion of other issues of mutual concern and Washington remains committed to dialogue with the Nicaraguan government.

Related Topics

Washington Managua Price United States All Government

Recent Stories

UN Wants Black Sea Grain Deal Extended Beyond Marc ..

UN Wants Black Sea Grain Deal Extended Beyond March 18 - Spokesman

7 hours ago
 Over 90 Serious Tremors Recorded in Central Turkey ..

Over 90 Serious Tremors Recorded in Central Turkey Over Last 3 Days - Seismologi ..

7 hours ago
 Burjeel Holdings records AED 355 million in net pr ..

Burjeel Holdings records AED 355 million in net profit

8 hours ago
 International Property Show to focus on investment ..

International Property Show to focus on investment opportunities

8 hours ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) orders ECP to announce ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) orders ECP to announce date for elections of Punjab ..

8 hours ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) meeting ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) meeting considers hurdles in holding e ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.