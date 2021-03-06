Blinken Spoke to Pashinyan About Rule of Law, Karabakh Settlement - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan about the importance of rule of law and welcomed the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a statement.

"The Secretary stressed the significance of respect for the rule of law and democratic institutions, and he expressed our continuing support for the development of democratic processes and institutions in Armenia. The Secretary welcomed efforts to achieve a lasting political settlement to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict benefiting the people of the region," Price said on Friday.

A political crisis erupted in Yerevan after the deputy chief of the Armenian general staff mocked Pashinyan's controversial comment about the alleged failure of Russian-supplied Iskander missiles during the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. This triggered a series of military dismissals. The armed forces issued a statement demanding the resignation of Pashinyan himself. The prime minister regarded this as an attempted coup and called on his supporters to take to the streets. Meanwhile, the opposition raised barricades and a tent camp near the parliament, demanding Pashinyan to resign.