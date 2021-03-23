Blinken, Stoltenberg Discuss Concerns Over Russia, China, Arms Control - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during a meeting in Brussels discussed their shared concerns related to Russia, China and arms control, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"The Secretary reaffirmed the US commitment to the NATO Alliance and its essential role as the premier and indispensable vehicle for ensuring Transatlantic peace and freedom," Price said in a readout of the meeting. "The leaders discussed the importance of continued consultation on Afghanistan, concern over Russia and China's malign activity and disinformation efforts as well as arms control and regional security matters."