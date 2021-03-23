UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blinken, Stoltenberg Discuss Concerns Over Russia, China, Arms Control - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 07:20 PM

Blinken, Stoltenberg Discuss Concerns Over Russia, China, Arms Control - State Dept.

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during a meeting in Brussels discussed their shared concerns related to Russia, China and arms control, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"The Secretary reaffirmed the US commitment to the NATO Alliance and its essential role as the premier and indispensable vehicle for ensuring Transatlantic peace and freedom," Price said in a readout of the meeting. "The leaders discussed the importance of continued consultation on Afghanistan, concern over Russia and China's malign activity and disinformation efforts as well as arms control and regional security matters."

Related Topics

NATO Afghanistan Russia China Vehicle Brussels Alliance Price

Recent Stories

ADNOC commits to â€˜Make it in the Emiratesâ€™ thr ..

24 minutes ago

SIH launches AED20,000 photography competition

24 minutes ago

UAE-Korea Supreme Military Joint Committee discuss ..

39 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Municipality constructs sports practice ..

54 minutes ago

Miral redefining customer experiences on Yas Islan ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Companies all set to produce Turkish drones

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.