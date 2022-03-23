WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg discussed the fortification of the alliance's eastern flank ahead of the March 24 summit, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Tuesday.

"Secretary of State Antony J.

Blinken spoke today with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg about ongoing efforts to fortify NATO's Eastern Flank and preparations for the March 24 Extraordinary NATO Summit," Price said in a readout of the leaders' call.

The two also discussed the humanitarian and security assistance being provided to Ukraine bilaterally by NATO members, as well as efforts to strengthen the alliance's deterrence and defense, the readout said.