Blinken, Stoltenberg Discuss Need for Close Coordination on Afghanistan - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg discussed the need for close allied coordination on the path forward on Afghanistan in a telephone conversation, the Department of State said on Thursday.

"Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg today," State Department Spokesperson Ned price said in a readout. "[They] stressed that close coordination with our Allies and partners is essential ...as well as to plan for NATO's path forward on engaging on Afghanistan.

"

Blinken and Stoltenberg also discussed a virtual meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers to be held on Friday, the readout said.

"The meeting will bring Allies together to discuss developments in Afghanistan and NATO's efforts to ensure the safe and orderly evacuation of Allied personnel and our Afghan partners," Price said.

Stoltenberg said on Thursday that NATO was working closely with its European and international partners on the evacuation missions in Afghanistan.