Blinken, Stoltenberg Discuss New NATO Strategic Concept Document Over Phone

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2022) US State Secretary Antony Blinken and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Saturday discussed a new NATO Strategic Concept document in a telephone conversation, the US State Department said.

"They conferred about preparations for the upcoming June 28-30 NATO Summit in Madrid, including the new NATO Strategic Concept document that will guide NATO for the next decade," the State Department said in a statement.

Blinken and Stoltenberg also discussed the current situation in Ukraine, reiterated their support for the Ukrainian people and the country's territorial integrity, and "the importance of NATO maintaining strong deterrence and defense."

The officials held the conversation amid the ongoing informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Berlin, which is being held from May 14-15.