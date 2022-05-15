UrduPoint.com

Blinken, Stoltenberg Discuss New NATO Strategic Concept Document Over Phone

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Blinken, Stoltenberg Discuss New NATO Strategic Concept Document Over Phone

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2022) US State Secretary Antony Blinken and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Saturday discussed a new NATO Strategic Concept document in a telephone conversation, the US State Department said.

"They conferred about preparations for the upcoming June 28-30 NATO Summit in Madrid, including the new NATO Strategic Concept document that will guide NATO for the next decade," the State Department said in a statement.

Blinken and Stoltenberg also discussed the current situation in Ukraine, reiterated their support for the Ukrainian people and the country's territorial integrity, and "the importance of NATO maintaining strong deterrence and defense."

The officials held the conversation amid the ongoing informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Berlin, which is being held from May 14-15.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Guide Berlin Madrid May June From

Recent Stories

COAS visits Bahawalpur Corps Headquarters

COAS visits Bahawalpur Corps Headquarters

2 hours ago
 AJK PM for short and long-term planning to promote ..

AJK PM for short and long-term planning to promote tourism in this picturesque S ..

2 hours ago
 CM seeks deadline to ensure cleanliness of cities, ..

CM seeks deadline to ensure cleanliness of cities, towns

3 hours ago
 Heat wave grips Larkana

Heat wave grips Larkana

3 hours ago
 Senator asks PTI to avoid spreading anarchy, filth ..

Senator asks PTI to avoid spreading anarchy, filthy language among young generat ..

3 hours ago
 NAB can't be coerced or pressurised, says spokesma ..

NAB can't be coerced or pressurised, says spokesman

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.