Blinken, Stoltenberg Discuss Ukraine, Afghanistan - State Department

Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg discussed the situations in Ukraine and Afghanistan during their in-person meeting in Brussels, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Secretary Blinken and Secretary General Stoltenberg discussed our collective future in Afghanistan, noting that, as we have consistently said, the NATO Alliance went in to Afghanistan together, adjusted to changing circumstances together, and will leave together," Price said. "They also discussed the immediate need for Russia to cease its aggressive military buildup along Ukraine's borders and in occupied Crimea.

"

Blinken and Stoltenberg confirmed the importance of continued NATO support for Ukraine, he added.

The meeting of the two officials occurred amid rising tensions around the Black Sea, as the US continues to send two warships to the area in what many consider to be a show of military solidarity with Ukraine. The Kremlin does not deny moving troops towards the Ukrainian border, but has said that the movements were aimed at ensuring national security in response to NATO's build-up near Russia's border.

