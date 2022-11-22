UrduPoint.com

Blinken, Stoltenberg Discuss Upcoming NATO Ministerial, Ukraine Support - US State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2022 | 11:20 PM

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by telephone with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and discussed the upcoming NATO Foreign Ministers meeting in Romania and the continued support to Ukraine, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg ahead of the November 29-30 NATO Foreign Ministers' meeting in Bucharest, Romania. Secretary Blinken and Secretary-General Stoltenberg discussed priorities for the meeting, including continued support to Ukraine, strengthening the Alliance's deterrence and defense, and enhancing resilience," Price said in a statement.

Price said in the statement that the two officials also confirmed their continued support for Finland's and Sweden's accession to NATO.

Last week, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said a new NATO Secretary-General will be elected in accordance with the procedure at the alliance's summit in Vilnius scheduled to take place in July 2023.

Stoltenberg's term as Secretary-General was due to expire this fall, but it was extended for another year, until September 30, 2023, against the backdrop of the situation in Ukraine.

