UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blinken, Stoltenberg Discuss Upcoming NATO Summit, Transatlantic Security - US State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 11:23 PM

Blinken, Stoltenberg Discuss Upcoming NATO Summit, Transatlantic Security - US State Dept.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg discussed the upcoming summit of the military alliance in June and Transatlantic security, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg discussed the upcoming summit of the military alliance in June and Transatlantic security, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday.

"Secretary Blinken and Secretary General Stoltenberg discussed next month's NATO Summit as well as NATO's importance to the security and prosperity of the Transatlantic community and the world," Price said.

Both leaders highlighted an importance of modernizing NATO to meet the new challenges of the 21st century, including advancing the NATO 2030 initiative as essential to ensure Transatlantic security, Price added.

The NATO Summit is scheduled to take place on June 14 in Brussels.

Related Topics

NATO Century World Brussels Alliance Price June

Recent Stories

US Military to Revise Leadership Program to Focus ..

8 seconds ago

ICAO Opens Probe Into Incident With Ryanair Flight ..

10 seconds ago

No cross-border infiltration as movement against I ..

11 seconds ago

Cleaning of storm water drains near Sultanabad und ..

13 seconds ago

Govt to announce separate, independent secretariat ..

16 seconds ago

Bhasha Consultant Group reviews progress in ongoin ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.