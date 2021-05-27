Blinken, Stoltenberg Discuss Upcoming NATO Summit, Transatlantic Security - US State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg discussed the upcoming summit of the military alliance in June and Transatlantic security, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday.

"Secretary Blinken and Secretary General Stoltenberg discussed next month's NATO Summit as well as NATO's importance to the security and prosperity of the Transatlantic community and the world," Price said.

Both leaders highlighted an importance of modernizing NATO to meet the new challenges of the 21st century, including advancing the NATO 2030 initiative as essential to ensure Transatlantic security, Price added.

The NATO Summit is scheduled to take place on June 14 in Brussels.