Blinken Stresses Importance Of NATO To V4 Foreign Ministers To Address Russia - State Dept

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 12:00 AM

Blinken Stresses Importance of NATO to V4 Foreign Ministers to Address Russia - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken during his meeting with his counterparts from the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia, underscored the importance of the NATO alliance in addressing such challenges as Russia and China, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said in a readout on Tuesday.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today in Brussels with his counterparts from the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia, which constitute the Visegrad Group (V4). As NATO Allies and EU Member States, the V4 countries play an important role in strengthening Central Europe and the Transatlantic Alliance," Price said. "Secretary Blinken emphasized the importance of NATO for our collective security, including its adaptation through the NATO 2030 initiative to address new threats and challenges, including from a more assertive and aggressive Russia and China.

"

During his meeting with Secretary with Czech Foreign Minister Petricek, Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjarto, Polish Foreign Minister Rau, and Slovak Foreign Minister Korčok, Blinken also congratulated the V4 on 30 years of partnership since its establishment.

"The Secretary noted his appreciation for the V4's leadership in addressing European energy security and economic recovery," Price said.

The foreign ministers of NATO member states convened on Tuesday for a two-day in-person meeting in Brussels - their first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

