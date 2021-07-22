UrduPoint.com
Blinken Stresses To New Haitian Prime Minister Need For Broad Consensus - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 11:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone talk with new Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry stressed the necessity for the unity government to look for consensus on priorities, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said in a readout on Thursday.

"Secretary Blinken reiterated the United States' commitment to supporting the Haitian people following the heinous assassination of President Jovenel MoÃ¯se," Price said. "The Secretary also underscored the need for Prime Minister Henry's unity government to seek broad political and civil society consensus on government priorities. Secretary Blinken, echoing the international community, emphasized the importance of establishing the conditions necessary for Haitians to vote in free and fair legislative and presidential elections as soon as feasible."

