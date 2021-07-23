Blinken Stresses to New Haitian Prime Minister Need for Broad Consensus - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone talk with new Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry stressed the necessity for the unity government to look for consensus on priorities, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said in a readout on Thursday.

"Secretary Blinken reiterated the United States' commitment to supporting the Haitian people following the heinous assassination of President Jovenel Moïse," Price said. "The Secretary also underscored the need for Prime Minister Henry's unity government to seek broad political and civil society consensus on government priorities. Secretary Blinken, echoing the international community, emphasized the importance of establishing the conditions necessary for Haitians to vote in free and fair legislative and presidential elections as soon as feasible."