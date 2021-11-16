Blinken Talks to AfghanEvac Coalition, Stresses Importance of Its Voice - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has held a phone call with the AfghanEvac coalition, which brings together various activists working to bring Afghan allies out of the country ruled by the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism), and emphasized the importance of their voice being heard

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has held a phone call with the AfghanEvac coalition, which brings together various activists working to bring Afghan allies out of the country ruled by the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism), and emphasized the importance of their voice being heard.

"Secretary of State Antony R. Blinken held a virtual meeting yesterday with representatives of #AfghanEvac, an umbrella coalition of more than 100 self-organized groups of veterans, frontline civilians, social workers, attorneys, advocates, non-profits, Congressional staff, and private sector employees," spokesman Ned price said on Tuesday.

The call was part of the department's effort to hear directly from private individuals working to support Afghan allies and partners.

"After 20 years of engagement, the State Department recognizes the passionate commitment of many U.

S. citizens to their Afghan friends and former colleagues," Price added.

Blinken thanked the groups represented on the call for their work and dedication.

"The Secretary noted the importance of their voices as leaders to continue to hold government accountable and highlighted the invaluable ongoing, regular coordination between State, the Department of Defense, and #AfghanEvac," the spokesman concluded.

In mid-August, the Taliban entered Kabul, completing their takeover of the country. The developments prompted a mass evacuation of foreigners, as well as Afghans who had collaborated with foreign troops and organizations.

The United States has taken in more than 40,000 individuals evacuated from Afghanistan. Approximately 13% of the 40,000 individuals are US citizens, 8% lawful permanent residents, and 79% Special Immigrant visa holders, applicants, or other vulnerable Afghan nationals.