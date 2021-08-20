UrduPoint.com

Blinken Talks To Qatar Deputy Prime Minister As US Flies Refugees To Doha - US State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 10:59 PM

Blinken Talks to Qatar Deputy Prime Minister as US Flies Refugees to Doha - US State Dept.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken talked over the telephone with Qatar Deputy Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani as the US government continues to fly Afghan refugees to an air base in Doha, the State Department said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken talked over the telephone with Qatar Deputy Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani as the US government continues to fly Afghan refugees to an air base in Doha, the State Department said on Friday.

"Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke yesterday with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani about the latest developments in Afghanistan," Department of State spokesperson Ned price said in a readout of the conversation.

Blinken thanked Al-Thani for Qatar's assistance in facilitating the safe transit of US citizens, embassy personnel from Kabul and at-risk Afghans through Doha, and he commended Qatar for its strong partnership with Washington to promote regional security, Price said.

US military evacuation flights have been landing at Doha at a high rate prompting incoming flights to be put on hold and other landing sites in other countries in the region to be sought, primarily Bahrein, according to media reports.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul Prime Minister Washington Qatar Doha Price Media From Government Refugee

Recent Stories

Whelan's Family Hopes Russia to Allow Him Access t ..

Whelan's Family Hopes Russia to Allow Him Access to Lawyers - Statement

2 minutes ago
 WFP Hopes to Fully Resume Operations in Afghanista ..

WFP Hopes to Fully Resume Operations in Afghanistan Next Week - Spokesperson

2 minutes ago
 US Sanctions 9 Russians, 2 Entities in Response to ..

US Sanctions 9 Russians, 2 Entities in Response to Alleged Navalny Poisoning - T ..

2 minutes ago
 Afghans must be protected, not forgotten: UNHCR

Afghans must be protected, not forgotten: UNHCR

7 minutes ago
 Russia's Communications Watchdog Wants 'Navalny' M ..

Russia's Communications Watchdog Wants 'Navalny' Mobile App Removed From Stores

7 minutes ago
 PC weather with chances of drizzle forecast in Kar ..

PC weather with chances of drizzle forecast in Karachi

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.