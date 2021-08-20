Blinken Talks to Qatar Deputy Prime Minister as US Flies Refugees to Doha - US State Dept.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken talked over the telephone with Qatar Deputy Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani as the US government continues to fly Afghan refugees to an air base in Doha, the State Department said on Friday

"Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke yesterday with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani about the latest developments in Afghanistan," Department of State spokesperson Ned price said in a readout of the conversation.

Blinken thanked Al-Thani for Qatar's assistance in facilitating the safe transit of US citizens, embassy personnel from Kabul and at-risk Afghans through Doha, and he commended Qatar for its strong partnership with Washington to promote regional security, Price said.

US military evacuation flights have been landing at Doha at a high rate prompting incoming flights to be put on hold and other landing sites in other countries in the region to be sought, primarily Bahrein, according to media reports.