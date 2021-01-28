UrduPoint.com
Blinken Tells Afghan President US Reviewing Agreement With Taliban - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke over the telephone with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and informed him that the United States has been reviewing the agreement it concluded with the Taliban, the State Department said in a readout of the conversation on Thursday.

"He shared that the United States is reviewing the February 2020 US-Taliban agreement and whether the Taliban are living up to their commitments to cut ties with terrorist groups, to reduce violence in Afghanistan, and to engage in meaningful negotiations with the Afghan government and other stakeholders," the readout said.

Blinken reiterated his desire for all Afghan leaders to support the historic opportunity for peace while preserving the progress made over the last 20 years with regard to human rights, civil liberties and the role of women in Afghan society, the readout said.

"The Secretary committed to consultations with the Government of Afghanistan, NATO allies, and international partners regarding a collective strategy to support a stable, sovereign, democratic, and secure future for Afghanistan," the readout said

On Friday, the White House said in a statement that US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told his Afghan counterpart the Biden administration will review the United States peace agreement with the Taliban.

Sullivan said the United States will determine if the Taliban is meeting terms of the agreement that call for the insurgents to break away from terrorist groups, reduce violence and engage in talks with Kabul.

The agreement also calls for the United States to withdraw troops in exchange for the Taliban not allowing Afghanistan to become a terrorist safe haven.

