Blinken Tells Bazoum US to Work to Ensure Restoration of Democratic Rule in Niger - Miller

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has spoken with Niger's overthrown President Mohamed Bazoum, saying that Washington will strive to ensure that constitutional order is restored in Niger, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

On Wednesday, members of the Tchiani-headed presidential guard said in a statement broadcast on national television that they had overthrown Bazoum, closed borders and imposed a curfew in the country "until further notice." It came hours after the presidential guard detained the president at his residence and sealed off access to public offices in the Nigerien capital of Niamey. The president's office said that Niger's army did not support the mutineers, however, the military command declared solidarity with the mutineers later. Chairman of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat told Sputnik that Bazoum is safe and in good health.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum and former president Mahamadou Issoufou.

The Secretary reiterated to President Bazoum the United States' unflagging support and emphasized the importance of his continuing leadership in Niamey. He praised Bazoum's role in promoting security not only in Niger but the wider West Africa region. Secretary Blinken underscored that the United States will continue to work to ensure the full restoration of constitutional order and democratic rule in Niger," Miller said on Friday.

Blinken also expressed "grave concern" to Issoufou that Bazoum remains in detention and that negotiations to ensure constitutional order in Niger were at an impasse.

"The Secretary regretted that those detaining Bazoum were threatening years of successful cooperation and hundreds of millions of Dollars of assistance that support the Nigerien people. He asked former President Issoufou to continue efforts to resolve the situation in favor of the civilian-led democratically elected government," Miller said.