Blinken tells China that US will hold hackers 'accountable'

Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told China's top diplomat Thursday that Washington will hold hackers accountable after he raised alleged breaches of US government agencies, a US official said.

Blinken, in talks in Jakarta with Wang Yi, "made clear that any action that targets US government, US companies, American citizens, is of deep concern to us and that we will take appropriate action to hold those responsible accountable," a senior US official said.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Blinken raised the new cases but stopped short of saying whether Washington's top diplomat directly accused China of involvement.