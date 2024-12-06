Open Menu

Blinken Tells Counterpart Confident In S. Korean Democracy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told his South Korean counterpart Friday that Washington was confident in its ally's "democratic resilience", in their first conversation since President Yoon Suk Yeol's attempt to impose martial law.

Blinken "spoke with Foreign Minister (Cho Tae-yul) following deeply concerning developments in (South Korea). He welcomed the lifting of martial law, expressed confidence in the country's democratic resilience, and reaffirmed the United States' ironclad commitment to our Alliance," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said on social media platform X.

A separate statement issued by the State Department said Blinken told his opposite number that he "expects the... democratic process to prevail".

"Secretary Blinken reaffirmed the progress made in the bilateral relationship, including the robust trilateral partnership with Japan, which promotes our shared values and the prosperity and stability of the Indo-Pacific," the statement said.

Blinken added that "the American people stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of the Republic of Korea and will continue to do so in the face of any provocations or threats to the Alliance."

Yoon declared martial law late Tuesday before being forced into a U-turn after lawmakers voted to overturn the measure.

Yoon, 63, is now facing an impeachment vote.

The United States has nearly 30,000 troops stationed in South Korea, a key ally along with Japan in the region amid tensions over North Korea and China.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Wednesday that President Joe Biden's administration first learned of Yoon's declaration of martial law via television.

