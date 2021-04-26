UrduPoint.com
Blinken Tells Ethiopian Prime Minister US Special Envoy To Visit Country Soon - State Dept

Blinken Tells Ethiopian Prime Minister US Special Envoy to Visit Country Soon - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken talked over the telephone with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and revealed that the newly appointed Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa will head to Ethiopia in the coming days, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"The Secretary noted his appointment of a Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa and noted that Ambassador Feltman would travel to Ethiopia in the coming days," Price said in a readout of the conversation.

On Friday, Blinken announced that veteran diplomat Jeffrey Feltman has been appointed US Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa and will lead the United States' response to the crisis in the region.

