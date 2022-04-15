(@FahadShabbir)

Secretary of State Antony Blinken told EU allies that the United States believes Russia's military operation in Ukraine may last through the end of 2022, CNN reported on Friday, citing sources

Blinken has reportedly shared with his counterparts his "concern" that the conflict could be "protracted," noting that "all of his engagements have revolved around how best to bring it to a halt as quickly as possible."

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donbas republics for help in countering intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only, but later accused Ukrainian forces of using typical terrorist methods, such as hiding behind civilians and positioning weapons systems in civilian areas.

The US and its allies have responded with comprehensive sanctions on Moscow and lethal aid to Kiev. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced an additional $800 million in military aid to Ukraine, which includes 18 155mm Howitzers, 40,00 shells, 300 Switchblade drones, 500 Javelin anti-armor missiles, 200 M113 Armored Personnel Carriers, and 11 Mi-17 helicopters among other military equipment.

It comes on top of the $1.7 billion in military aid already provided to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's operation.