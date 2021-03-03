UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blinken Tells Guaido US Backs Continuing Multilateral Pressure On Maduro - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 05:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) US Secretary of State in a telephone call with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said the Biden administration supports continued pressure on President Nicolas Maduro, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a press release.

"Secretary Blinken described our efforts to work with likeminded allies, including the European Union, Lima Group, Organization of American States, and International Contact Group, to increase multilateral pressure and press for a peaceful, democratic transition," Price said in the release on Tuesday.

Biden and Guaido also discussed the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela, Price said.

In January, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro called on the new US government to stop demonizing the Latin American country and to build a new relationship based on respect for sovereignty.

More Stories From World

