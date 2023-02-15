UrduPoint.com

Blinken Tells Guterres Expanding UNSC Resolution Can Ease Syria Aid Delivery - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2023 | 06:10 AM

Blinken Tells Guterres Expanding UNSC Resolution Can Ease Syria Aid Delivery - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a call with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said expanding a Security Council resolution could help streamline the delivery of aid in earthquake-hit Syria, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a press release.

On Monday, Syria's Permanent Representative to the UN, Bassam Sabbagh, told journalists President Bashar Assad's decision to open two more border crossings to earthquake-affected Syria does not require any security council resolution. He said it is a sovereign decision and agreement between Damascus and the UN.

"The Secretary noted that an expanded resolution would give the UN and humanitarian actors the flexibility and predictability they need to more effectively deliver aid to people in need in Syria. The Secretary and Secretary-General agreed to remain engaged on the issue," Price said on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Syria Damascus Price Border Agreement

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets with Global General Counsel o ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Global General Counsel of TikTok

4 hours ago
 UAE, Kuwait announce linkage of traffic systems

UAE, Kuwait announce linkage of traffic systems

4 hours ago
 Digital School, Emirates Red Crescent establish AE ..

Digital School, Emirates Red Crescent establish AED100 million fund supporting d ..

5 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid honours Sierra Leone Minister ..

Mohammed bin Rashid honours Sierra Leone Minister with Best Minister Award

5 hours ago
 Schneider Electric drives critical dialogue on SDG ..

Schneider Electric drives critical dialogue on SDGs, Energy Transition at World ..

5 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdi ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.