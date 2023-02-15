Blinken Tells Guterres Expanding UNSC Resolution Can Ease Syria Aid Delivery - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a call with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said expanding a Security Council resolution could help streamline the delivery of aid in earthquake-hit Syria, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a press release.

On Monday, Syria's Permanent Representative to the UN, Bassam Sabbagh, told journalists President Bashar Assad's decision to open two more border crossings to earthquake-affected Syria does not require any security council resolution. He said it is a sovereign decision and agreement between Damascus and the UN.

"The Secretary noted that an expanded resolution would give the UN and humanitarian actors the flexibility and predictability they need to more effectively deliver aid to people in need in Syria. The Secretary and Secretary-General agreed to remain engaged on the issue," Price said on Tuesday.