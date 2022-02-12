UrduPoint.com

Blinken Tells Lavrov Diplomatic Solution To Ukraine Crisis Still Open - State Department

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2022 | 07:34 PM

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that "a diplomatic path to resolving the crisis" over Ukraine was still available, the spokesman for the US State Department, Ned Price, said Saturday

"Secretary of State Antony J.

Blinken spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov today by phone to discuss acute and shared concerns that Russia may be considering launching further military aggression against Ukraine in the coming days," price said in a statement.

Blinken told Lavrov that Moscow would need to "deescalate and engage in good-faith discussions" to continue on the diplomatic path, the statement read.

