UrduPoint.com

Blinken Tells Lavrov Russia To Face 'Severe' Response If Crosses Ukraine Border

Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2022 | 06:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that he made clear to Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during talks in Geneva on Friday that if Russia crosses the Ukraine border, it will face a severe response from Washington and its allies.

"We've been clear if any Russian military forces move across Ukraine's border, it will be met with swift, severe and the united response from the US and its allies," Blinken told journalists.

