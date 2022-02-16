UrduPoint.com

Blinken Tells Lavrov US Looks Forward To Receiving Russia's Written Response To Proposals

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Blinken Tells Lavrov US Looks Forward to Receiving Russia's Written Response to Proposals

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a phone call told Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Washington looks forward to receiving Moscow's written response to the US and NATO papers related to security proposals, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said in a readout on Tuesday.

"He stated that the United States looks forward to receiving Russia's written response to the US and NATO papers shared with Moscow last month proposing concrete areas for discussion regarding European security in coordination with our Allies and partners," Price said. "He noted the (Russian) Foreign Minister's statement that it would be transmitted within the coming days."

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Washington Price United States

