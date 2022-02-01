Blinken Tells Lavrov US Ready to Continue Security Dialogue in Coordination With Allies

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Secretary of State Antony Blinken highlighted the United States' willingness to engage with Russia on security issues bilaterally and alongside allies and partners during his call with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday, State Department spokesman Ned price said.

"The Secretary emphasized the U.S.

willingness, bilaterally and together with Allies and partners, to continue a substantive exchange with Russia on mutual security concerns, which we intend to do in full coordination with our partners and Allies," Price said in a readout of the call.

Blinken also reiterated the US commitment to Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity, and urged Russia to de-escalate and withdraw troops from Ukraine's borders, Price said. The meeting took place as a follow up to the US written response to Russian security proposals.