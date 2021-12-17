Blinken Tells New Bulgaria Leader US Plans to Expand Defense Partnership - State Dept.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told new Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov that the Biden administration plans to expand its defense partnership with Sofia particularly in the areas of modernization and 5G security, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Friday

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov yesterday ... and reaffirmed our intent to expand our partnership into new domains such as the promotion of Bulgaria's clean energy transition, defense modernization, and 5G security," Price said in a readout of the conversation.

Blinken also congratulated Petkov on his December 13 confirmation and for Bulgaria's successful formation of a new government, Price said.

"Secretary Blinken expressed the United States' appreciation for Bulgaria as a reliable NATO ally ...while working toward a shared vision of a strong and vibrant transatlantic relationship and an expanded European Union," Price added.

The United States also supports the new government's focus on the COVID-19 crisis, rule of law and anti-corruption reforms, and greater energy diversification and independence, according to the readout.