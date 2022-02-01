UrduPoint.com

Blinken Tells Palestine President Abbas US Still Backs 2-State-Solution - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2022 | 02:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) The Biden administration remains committed to a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in a telephone conversation, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a readout on the conversation.

"Secretary of State Antony  Blinken spoke with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas today," the readout said on Monday. "Secretary Blinken... reaffirmed the US administration's commitment to a two-state solution.

"

Blinken and Abbas discussed the importance of strengthening the US relationship with the Palestinian Authority and the Palestinian people, as well as the need to improve quality of life for Palestinians in tangible ways, the readout said.

"They also discussed the challenges facing the Palestinian Authority and the need for reform," the readout added.

Blinken reiterated that Israelis and Palestinians alike deserve to live safely and securely, and enjoy equal measures of security, freedom and prosperity, according to the readout.

