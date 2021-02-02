UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blinken Tells Ukraine Counterpart US To Keep Sending Kiev 'Robust' Defense Aid - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 05:50 AM

Blinken Tells Ukraine Counterpart US to Keep Sending Kiev 'Robust' Defense Aid - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in his first telephone call with his Ukrainian counterpart promised the Biden administration will continue to provide robust military and economic assistance to Ukraine, State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"Secretary of State Antony J.

Blinken spoke by phone with Ukrainian Foreign Minister [Dmytro] Kuleba  today," Price said in the release on Monday. "The Secretary emphasized strong bipartisan support for Ukraine and the priority the United States places on Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and Euro-Atlantic aspirations. He pledged to continue robust US economic and military assistance to Ukraine."

Related Topics

Ukraine Price United States

Recent Stories

National Biosecurity Committee issues unified nati ..

6 hours ago

Philippinesâ€™ â€˜Bangkotaâ€™ pavilion at Expo 202 ..

6 hours ago

DEWA discusses corporate governance best practices ..

6 hours ago

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers publish important new fi ..

6 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on death of Prin ..

6 hours ago

Ambassador Afzaal, PBPC President discuss strength ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.