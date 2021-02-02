Blinken Tells Ukraine Counterpart US to Keep Sending Kiev 'Robust' Defense Aid - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in his first telephone call with his Ukrainian counterpart promised the Biden administration will continue to provide robust military and economic assistance to Ukraine, State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"Secretary of State Antony J.

Blinken spoke by phone with Ukrainian Foreign Minister [Dmytro] Kuleba today," Price said in the release on Monday. "The Secretary emphasized strong bipartisan support for Ukraine and the priority the United States places on Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and Euro-Atlantic aspirations. He pledged to continue robust US economic and military assistance to Ukraine."